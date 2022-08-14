75th Independence Day: Pakistan celebrating Diamond Jubilee with renewed fervor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

On the historic occasion, the main feature of the celebrations was the national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. A large number of political and civil society personalities attended the event.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered for the security and progress of the motherland and well-being of the people.

The national flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Public and private buildings, streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated on the occasion. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

The media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations organized by the National Assembly (NA) culminated with a grand firework display outside the Parliament House on Saturday night.

The celebrations at Parliament House began on August 10 and a series of events were held to commemorate the event in a befitting manner. A minorities’ convention was held on August 11 on ‘National Minorities Day’ to acknowledge the services of minority communities in the development of Pakistan.

A mega parliamentary convention was held on August 13, signifying the importance of continuity of the democratic system in the country. Several sitting and former parliamentarians attended the convention.

The Diamond jubilee memorial medals titled “Parliament at 75” were conferred on prominent parliamentarians. The Parliament House building was adorned with beautiful lighting on the occasion.

