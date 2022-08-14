75th Independence ceremony celebrated at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence was celebrated with national zeal at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

Nazim-ul-Amour Aftab Hasan Khan heaved the flag of Pakistan to the tune of the national anthem

NEW DELHI: 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence was celebrated with national zeal at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on Sunday.

In a flag hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery, Nazim-ul-Amour Aftab Hasan Khan heaved the flag of Pakistan to the tune of the national anthem. Officers and other staff members of the High Commission, along with their families were present at the ceremony.

Special messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the 75th anniversary of Independence. Aftab Hasan Khan congratulated the Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion.

Nazim-ul-Amour paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is known as “the father of the nation,” and other great leaders of the freedom movement for their historic fight for the Muslims of the subcontinent to have their own independent state.

“Today, Pakistan is on its way to prosperity. Our brave armed forces are at the front to protect the country and seek peace in the region. The last 75 years have witnessed that Pakistan has achieved remarkable progress and achievements in all orbs of life while facing serious challenges. ”

He expressed that Pakistan strives for peace in the region and beyond. “Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbors, including India, but for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, it is essential that the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

During the ceremony, the students of the Pakistani High Commission School sang national songs and shed light on the freedom struggle of Pakistan through speeches.

At the end of the ceremony, Mrs. Iram Gilani, wife of Nazim-ul-Amor, distributed prizes and gifts among students and teachers of the High Commission School.

On this occasion, Nazim-ul-Amor, along with his wife and other officers of the High Commission also cut the special birthday cake for Pakistan.