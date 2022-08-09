ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Police on Tuesday said more than 76 personnel of police were deployed for the security of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Islamabad Capital Police a superintendent of police was deployed along with Imran Khan as the chief security officer. It rejected the rumours of operation of any kind towards Banigala at the moment.

“It is not happening till now. (So) People are requested to do not pay attention to propaganda and false news. Islamabad Capital Police will take all steps according to the law. If there is a need for personnel from another province, a formal request will be made.

“People are requested to keep an eye on the situation around them. Help the police to deal with the threats posed by terrorism,” it maintained.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested “in accordance with the law” on charges of inciting the public against the state institutions.

“Shahbaz Gill had made statements against the institutions in an attempt to create hatred among its personnel and inciting them towards revolt,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said a case 691/22 was registered against Gill in Kohsar police station under sections 120, 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and others of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Gill was accused of spreading chaos, inciting people against the state along with other serious allegations, he added.