KARACHI: The case of postmortem of famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat is once again in the court as a petition was submitted in the Sindh High Court for the autopsy of the deceased celebrity, reported BOL News.

As per details, the petitioner seeking exhumation of Aamir Liaquat has once again approached the court.

At the outset of the hearing the SHC judge questioned the petition about his relationship with the deceased adding that how can someone approach the court for autopsy without being an heir.

To which the petitioner maintained that he is a common man and the police also want to perform a postmortem to determine the cause of Aamir Liaquat’s death.

The court issued notices to Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamir, Sindh prosecutor-general and Dania for August 29. Moreover, it also summoned the Brigade Police Station SHO in personal capacity.

Earlier, a similar case was filed by the same petitioner and the district and sessions judge overruled the case.

Aamir Liaquat’s family claimed that the petitioner had filed the application for exhuming the body for an autopsy over a political rivalry. They maintained that they might suffer an irreparable loss and trauma if the stay order against the exhumation was not granted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat died at his residence months ago and the cause of his death is unknown so far.

