Afghan national carrying crystal meth arrested at Chaman border

QUETTA: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized three kilograms of methamphetamine (crystal ice) from an Afghan national at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman

According to reports, ANF officers were on a routine check at the Pak-Afghan border and recovered three kilograms of crystal ice from an Afghan national named Amar Deen.

An ANF spokesperson said the accused was trying to smuggle narcotics to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Chaman border. He was arrested and a case has been registered under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Earlier this week, ANF officials recovered more than 60 kg of drugs while conducting the operation near the motorway.

According to details, ANF Intelligence recovered around 68 kg of drugs from a Honda Civic, in which 36 kg of opium and 32 kg of narcotics were included.

ANF personnel detained the accused, Muhammad Musa, who is a resident of Lahore. He would be charged with drug-related offences and further investigations have been started.

On July 18, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a successful operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar and recovered 2.99 kg of crystal meth (methamphetamine) from a passenger.

The passenger Bilal Hussain had concealed the drugs in his bag. He was handed over to higher officials of the ASF for legal proceedings.

