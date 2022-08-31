AKU teams provided care to 247 villagers of village Buhryoon

AKU teams are also providing medical care at displaced persons’ camps set up by the Government and the Pakistan Army in Thatta, Dadu, Badin, and Lasbella

AKU has also established a flood response fund with contributions from the University’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other supporters

Karachi-The Aga Khan University’s mobile unit was the first healthcare team to reach the flood-affected village Buhryoon in district Matiari and provided care to 247 villagers.

Gathered at a primary school, the villagers expressed their gratitude with a thank-you note and pinned it on the noticeboard.

In addition to three mobile units visiting different areas every day, AKU teams are also providing medical care at displaced persons’ camps set up by the Government and the Pakistan Army in Matiari, Thatta, Dadu, Badin, and Lasbella.

As part of overall efforts by the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan, AKU teams are coordinating efforts with the local authorities in each area as well as with the Aga Khan Health Services, Pakistan.

“At this hour of calamity, the Aga Khan University and its hospitals would like to express solidarity with the nation and assure all the help that we can extend, based on our expertise in healthcare,” said AKU President Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin.

“To help those in need, AKU has also established a flood response fund with contributions from the University’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other supporters,” he added.

A task force led by Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of AKU Medical College, and Dr. Shahid Shafi, Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan University Hospital, is working with the Government of Sindh to mobilize medical experts and resources from the University’s research sites and hospitals which are closest to some of the affected areas in Sindh and will expand to other parts of the country.

“We appreciate the Aga Khan University’s collaboration with the Government of Sindh to support the flood relief efforts in the province,” said Dr. Azra Pechuho, Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare while meeting the AKU task force in her office.

