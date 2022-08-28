Anchor Jameel Farooqi shifted to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Bol News anchor person Jameel Farooqi has been shifted to Adiala Jail after a court rejected a plea to extend his physical remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the anchor in a district and sessions court on Sunday. The federal agency urged the court to extend his physical remand. The court allowed Farooqi to meet his family and reserved its verdict.

The court rejected plea to extend Farooqi’s physical remand and sent him on 14-day judicial remand. The court also directed to conduct Farooqi’s medical examination.

Speaking to Bol News outside the court, Farooqi thanked for raising voice for him and said he will continue to speak the truth.

The anchor was then shifted to Adiala Jail. After completing the legal formalities, he was shifted to the jail barrack. His lawyer will file a bail application in court tomorrow (Monday).

Earlier this week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted police a two-day physical remand of anchors Jameel Farooqui in a case related of accusing Islamabad Police of allegedly PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during custody.

Jameel Farooqui was brought to the federal capital after a Karachi court granted Islamabad Police a three-day transit remand.

During the course of the proceedings, Farooqi was arraigned in court and the police sought an extension in his physical remand. The magistrate granted the police two days’ physical remand of Farooqui. After completing the investigation, Farooqi was handed over the FIA.

Islamabad Police stated that Farooqui levelled accusations that Gill was physically and sexually assaulted during custody. The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated, and false allegations.

