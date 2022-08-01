ANF authorities recovered 68 kg of drugs from ISB motorway

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) ​​intelligence with the collaboration of ANF Rawalpindi on Monday, recovered more than 60 kg of drugs while conducting the operation near the motorway

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) ​​intelligence with the collaboration of ANF Rawalpindi on Monday, recovered more than 60 kg of drugs while conducting the operation near the motorway, BOL News reported.

According to the details, ANF Intelligence recovered around 68 kg of drugs from a Honda Civic, in which 36 kg of opium and 32 kg of weed were included. While conducting the operation, ANF personnel detained the accused, Muhammad Musa, who is a resident of Lahore.

According to the BOL News report, the intelligence officials mandated that the accused would be charged with drug offenses and further investigations have been started.

Earlier, a successful operation was also carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. Drugs were recovered from the passenger’s stomach. The passenger was going to Bahrain on a private airline.

The spokesperson of ANF told that the accused is from Peshawar, but a case has been registered against the accused according to the Anti-Narcotics Act.

