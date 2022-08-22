Anti-polio campaign in Balochistan postponed for one week

The anti-polio campaign in Balochistan has been postponed for one week due to the recent flood. The anti-polio campaign will start on 5 September in all over Balochistan.

It may be mentioned here the anti-polio campaign was going to be started on August 29, but has been postponed for a week.

According to the Emergency Operation Center officials, the five-day anti-polio campaign was supposed to start on August 29 across Balochistan, but the campaign has been postponed for a week considering the flood situation and weather conditions in the province.

According to the Emergency Operation Center officials, the anti-polio campaign will start on September 5 across the province and will continue for five days.