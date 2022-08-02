APHC leader Mirwaiz appeals Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Friday

Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to remain under house arrest since 5th August 2019 has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe Black Day on Friday to emphatically make it clear to India and the international community that Kashmiris do not accept New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement released to the media in Srinagar reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle till the achievement of the right to self-determination.

Also Read Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after...

APHC leaders Hilal Ahmad War, Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi in their statements in Srinagar deplored that the Modi government has unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir particularly after August 5, 2019 illegal actions.

Meanwhile, in utter negation of tall claims by the Modi regime, even Hindu extremist outfit Shiv Sena IIOJK chief Manish Sahni addressing a press conference in Jammu refused to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir due to New Delhi’s anti-people policies being pursued post August 2019 unilateral actions.

Advertisement

On the other hand, protests were held at various places across occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the anti-people policies of the Indian government. Dozens of sacked employees and scores of aspirants for the Financial Accounts Assistant post staged separate protests at Press Enclave in Srinagar.