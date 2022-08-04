RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowshehra on Thursday (today).

On arrival at Military College of Engineering (MCE) Risalpur, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The army chief visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

He was briefed that CEMS, a state of the art training facility, was contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, police and military personnel from friendly countries.

“This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror as it enabled manpower to search/ identify IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing/ dismantling terrorists infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection,” he was apprised.

General Qamar Bajwa visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test/ verify various standards of huge infrastructures.

He also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills. He appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations particularly during counter Terrorism operations.

Later, COAS Bajwa visited school of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA & MW) Nowshehra. He was briefed about training aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements. He inaugurated newly built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army.

The army chief also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training which would enhance technical and tactical capacity of students.

The COAS lauded SA& MW for staying abreast with emerging future battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.

On June 2, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Command and Staff College Quetta. The COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Gen Bajwa had met the faculty and addressed participants of Command & Staff College Quetta.

The COAS had appreciated faculty members for honing professional skills of students. He had urged the course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, the latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.