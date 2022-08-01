Army helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

Army helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing in Balochistan: ISPR

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter that was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, has reportedly gone missing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in its tweet said that the helicopter lost its contact with the ATC.

Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali was on board along with five others, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added the search operation for the helicopter was underway and further details would follow.

Meanwhile, national political leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Former prime minister Imran Khan, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and others have prayed for those on board and the early recovery of the helicopter.

