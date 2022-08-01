Army helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter that was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, has reportedly gone missing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in its tweet said that the helicopter lost its contact with the ATC.

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2022

Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps Commander 12 Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan, ISPR news release said.

It added the search operation for the helicopter was underway and further details would follow.

Meanwhile, national political leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Former prime minister Imran Khan, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and others have prayed for those on board and the early recovery of the helicopter.

بلوچستان میں ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے پر دل بہت اداس ہے خدا پانچوں آفیسرز کو اپنی حفاظت میں رکھے ، کور کمانڈر جنرل سرفراز سے بالکل بھائیوں والا تعلق ہے خدا مہربانی اور رحم کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 1, 2022

