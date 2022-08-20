RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said army troops had reached affected areas of Karachi and interior Sindh with flood relief equipment.

“Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of districts Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the ISPR said.

It said reserve rescue teams were on high alert to meet any emergency in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh.

On August 18, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said rescue and relief efforts by Pakistan Army were underway in various floodhit areas of Balochistan and Punjab.

Among other things, the ISPR had said, army troops were also providing medical care to the affected people of different cities and shifting their belongings to safer places.

“Army troops are busy in relief activities in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Naseerabad and Lasbela. Affected population and their belongings are being shifted to safer places. Army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people,” the ISPR had said.

On August 2, Pakistan Army had pledged its share of two days rations to flood affected population in different part of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to the military’s press wing, the relief items had to be distributed in Balochistan, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The relief items including flour, sugar, rice, tea, cooking oil, milk powder and pulses would be distributed by army formations to flood victims in different areas, the ISPR had said.

Pakistan Army was continuing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the country, it had said. In an earlier statement, the ISPR had said the troops were assisting in dewatering the affected areas and transferring the victims to safer places.

It had added that medical aid and food had also been provided to the victims. It had further said that troops were busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.