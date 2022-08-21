Arrest orders for Imran Khan issued, says Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Sunday said that arrest orders for PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been issued.

In a tweet, he said, “The time has come to taste the price of the courage to ask for self-control. Get out for the sake of Pakistan!”

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday asked party workers to get ready as Imran Khan might be arrested.

“Workers should wait for call from the party,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said addressing media in Multan. He asked PTI activists to remain awake in the night. He said it was a crucial night and he was leaving for Islamabad.

If imran khan is arrested by the imported govt we will take over Islamabad and my message to police is that don't be part of this political war anymore otherwise will deal u as pdm workers not police anymore let pti and pdm leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

He warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, lest he inflict further damage upon Pakistan’s economy. He said he had asked Imran Khan to stay in Rawalpindi, but he insisted that he would go back to Rawalpindi, after rally at Liaquat Bagh.

تمام کارکنان پرامن رہیں اور بنی گالہ عمران خان کی رہائش گاہ کے باہر پہنچیں –

اللّٰہ تعالیٰ عمران خان کی حفاظت فرمائے – آمین Advertisement — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 21, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistani nation, women and overseas Pakistanis would have to protest, if Imran Khan was imprisoned. Every single soldier of Imran Khan should gear up to come into the practical arena to foil the conspiracy, he said. He said, “Nawaz Sharif, this is not democracy. You are showing your true colors to the nation.” He said as per his knowledge lights of Bani Gala had been turned off.

He said Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would be responsible, if any damage was done. He said the PTI was approaching courts as well. He condemned blocking of news channels, including Bol TV, by the government.

The PTI leader said Imran Khan had convened a meeting of party leadership in the afternoon on August 22 (tomorrow).

The arteries leading towards Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence have reportedly been sealed by police with barbed wires.

PTI’s Focal Person for Economy Hammad Azhar said all workers and people across Punjab should get ready. “An immediate protest call will be given at any time,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR has been lodged by Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla police station alleging Imran Khan of threatening the additional session judge. A speech of the PTI chief has been made part of the FIR.

On August 21, Imran Khan had said his party would approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad inspector general of police, deputy inspector general and the magistrate in the case pertaining to torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Addressing the public gathering in Islamabad in protest against arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan had said if case could be filed against Shahbaz Gill, then they were going to file cases against Khawaja Asif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and others too.