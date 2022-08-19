LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday issued warrants for the arrest of 12 leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a case relating to violence in the Punjab Assembly on election of chief minister held on April 16.

Qilla Gujjar Singh police filed an application with the magistrate at Cantonment Courts pleading that the suspects had not joined the investigation despite summons issued to them.

The investigating officer asked the magistrate to issue arrest warrants of the suspects so that the investigation of the case could be completed.

Magistrate Mudassir Hayat allowed the application and issued warrants for the arrest of the PML-N leaders including Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Leghari, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Pir Khizar Hayat Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmad and others.

The police had registered the case against the MPAs and the assembly’s staff belonging to the PTI and PML-Q coalition government on charges of resorting to violence during the election of the chief minister wherein Hamza Shehbaz emerged victorious against Ch Pervez Elahi.

Several MPAs of the PTI and PML-Q besides staff of the assembly had secured pre-arrest bail from the court in the case.

After the change of the government in the province the police shifted the direction of its investigation in the same case towards the MPAs of PML-N.