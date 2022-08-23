Asif Zardari says addiction to power making Imran Khan insane

Former president Asif Ali Zardari while alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan has said a person’s addiction to power this time in the country is making him insane.

He said this person was criticizing Pakistan Army every day, which was fighting against terrorists and sacrificing their lives for the country.

He stated this while meeting with the provincial ministers of Sindh to review the situation of rains, said a communiqué issued here on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the country was facing an emergency like situation due to heavy recent rains.

He said that the people of four provinces were looking towards us for help and we must pay attention towards our rain victims by setting aside politics.

He said this man was threatening army, police and judiciary and challenged to arrest him.

He said that the institutions would have to restore their writ otherwise law, constitution and institutions would be attacked by him (Imran Khan).

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States, reacting to the charges brought against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan under anti-terrorism act, has called for peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles.

“We’re, of course, aware of the reports about the charges,” the department Spokesman, Ned Price, said Monday in answer to a question about the case filed against Imran Khan.

“This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system,” the spokesman said, adding, “It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party.”

“We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world,” Price added.