Assistant commissioner robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Asma Batool. Image: File

KARACHI: Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Asma Batool was robbed at gunpoint near Chaar Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, on Monday morning in Karachi.

Police said Asma Batool had come along with family for taking breakfast. They said the suspects looted the assistant commissioner at gunpoint.

On February 21, in a letter to the Sindh police additional inspector general, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Raja Azhar had demanded suspension of district inspector general East, senior superintendent police Korangi and relevant station house officer over the rising number of street crimes.

Raja Azhar had specially held the police officials responsible for the robbery incident in which about 100 people were robbed at gunpoint on Korangi Causeway road in February. He had said following that incident, fear had increased in people.

In constituency PS-97, robberies, snatching and other street crimes were on the rise, he had said adding that he had been writing letters to the authorities on criminal incidents in his constituency.

“If the criminal incidents are not stopped, we will take to streets along with the masses,” he had warned.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque had given a formula on how to curb street crimes and unrest in Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader had said local police officers should be posted at police stations, while special branch police should be activated, intelligence networking among police stations should be established and area committees should be formed.

Station House Officers (SHOs) should be posted at least for three years and their complete asset details should be registered, he had maintained.

