Assistant says ‘they’ kicked, punched Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: After arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, PTI leader Murad Saeed tweeted a video statement of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant in which he told how “they” tortured and arrested the PTI leader.

The assistant said, they were heading towards Bani Gala, when their car was intercepted by about 15 to 20 vehicles with tinted glasses bearing no number plate. He said they showed no arrest warrant.

Without stating whether they were some security personnel or abductors, the PTI leader’s assistant said “they” tortured them, kicked, punched and shoved them, as if they had committed a felony. He said they were treated as if they were terrorists. He also said that one of them hit Kalashnikov on his head and another smashed without with a Kalashnikov.

Meanwhile, in a huddle to discuss arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government’s days were numbered.

Addressing the meeting, Imran Khan said the government had gone fascist. He said undemocratic behavior was being adopted with the political workers. He said they would not tolerate such fascist treatment by the government, come what may.

PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Babar Awan, Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari were also present in the meeting. Some senior leaders joined through video link. The meeting mulled over the situation created by arrest of Shahbaz Gill. Babar Awan briefed the party leadership on legal aspects. Condemning the arrest, the leadership termed it an action motivated by revenge.

Faisal Chaudhry would assist in the case of Shahbaz Gill, while the party would approach the Federal Investigation Agency over his arrest, the forum decided.

Ali Awan has prepared an application in this regard.