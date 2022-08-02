At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta

At the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Climate Change Shireen Rehman and Science and Technology Minister Amin Ul Haq went to the flood-hit areas in Thatta

Shireen Rehman addressed the media after visiting flood areas at Keti Bandar Sea Port

She said, “we are here at the direction of the Prime Minister to take a look at the destruction surfaced by floods in Thatta. The rains have caused too much damage in Thatta. Sewerage system has collapsed and the infrastructure has been damaged.”

More rain is expected to fall starting in mid-August, according to the meteorological department. Advertisement

Thatta: At the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Climate Change Shireen Rehman and Science and Technology Minister Amin Ul Haq went to the flood-hit areas in Thatta, BOL News reported.

Shireen Rehman addressed the media after visiting flood areas at Keti Bandar Sea Port. In her address, she said, “we are here at the direction of the Prime Minister to inspect the destruction surfaced by floods in Thatta. The rains have caused too much damage in Thatta. Sewerage system has collapsed, and the infrastructure has been damaged.” Shireen Rehman ensured that, after sending recommendations to the PM, a special relief package will be announced soon for the victims.

During her visit to Thatta, she further expressed that the crop fields and bridges were also damaged by torrential rains. According to the details, the Climate Change Minister told the media that after the complete inspection, a complete report would be sent to the PM about the devastation that emerged from the floods.

Also Read Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after...

Advertisement

After the destruction of major districts of Balochistan due to the torrential rains, the situation in Sindh is also clenching to create more problems for the citizens. More rains are expected to fall starting in mid-August, according to the meteorological department.