Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta
At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta

At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta

Articles
Advertisement
At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta

At PM’s direction, Federal Ministers visited flood-affected areas in Thatta

Advertisement
  • At the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Climate Change Shireen Rehman and Science and Technology Minister Amin Ul Haq went to the flood-hit areas in Thatta
  • Shireen Rehman addressed the media after visiting flood areas at Keti Bandar Sea Port
  • She said, “we are here at the direction of the Prime Minister to take a look at the destruction surfaced by floods in Thatta. The rains have caused too much damage in Thatta. Sewerage system has collapsed and the infrastructure has been damaged.”
  • More rain is expected to fall starting in mid-August, according to the meteorological department.
    • Advertisement

Thatta: At the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Climate Change Shireen Rehman and Science and Technology Minister Amin Ul Haq went to the flood-hit areas in Thatta, BOL News reported.

Shireen Rehman addressed the media after visiting flood areas at Keti Bandar Sea Port. In her address, she said, “we are here at the direction of the Prime Minister to inspect the destruction surfaced by floods in Thatta. The rains have caused too much damage in Thatta. Sewerage system has collapsed, and the infrastructure has been damaged.” Shireen Rehman ensured that, after sending recommendations to the PM, a special relief package will be announced soon for the victims.

During her visit to Thatta, she further expressed that the crop fields and bridges were also damaged by torrential rains. According to the details, the Climate Change Minister told the media that after the complete inspection, a complete report would be sent to the PM about the devastation that emerged from the floods.

Also Read

Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail
Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after...

Advertisement

After the destruction of major districts of Balochistan due to the torrential rains, the situation in Sindh is also clenching to create more problems for the citizens. More rains are expected to fall starting in mid-August, according to the meteorological department.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Court orders ECP, Governor KP to submit written replies about polls
Court orders ECP, Governor KP to submit written replies about polls
PSL 2023: Traffic diversion plan devised
PSL 2023: Traffic diversion plan devised
Pakistan dispatched medical, rescue teams to quake-hit Syria
Pakistan dispatched medical, rescue teams to quake-hit Syria
SHC grants bail to Dania Shah in objectionable video case  
SHC grants bail to Dania Shah in objectionable video case  
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on a day-long visit
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on a day-long visit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story