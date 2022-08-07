Aug 13 rally to be beginning of revolution, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the public gathering of August 13 would be beginning of a revolution, Bol News reported.

Imran Khan said this talking to senior PTI leader and advocate Babar Awan in Islamabad. Babar Awan briefed Imran on ongoing legal affairs and discussed the rally of August 13.

The PTI chief said nobody could stop immediate general elections. Soon they would realise, whoever had misunderstanding in this regard, he said. He said the masses would not back down from the demand of general elections now.

Babar Awan said the group of the people who were defeated in the political arena were fleeing from elections. “No matter what ‘Showbaaz’s incompetent 11 does, we will fight against them,” he said.

Also Read PTI Jalsa: Nation embarked on journey towards true freedom, says Imran Khan KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said...

Advertisement

He said fake cases and false investigations would not be able to become public narrative. Now PTI would win with two-third majority, he maintained.

On Aug 4, former prime minister Imran had said the nation had embarked on a journey in which it would get true freedom.

Addressing public gatherings at Islamabad’s F-9 Park and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi through video link in protest against the ECP’s verdict against the PTI in foreign funding case, Imran Khan had asked if the ECP knew how fundraising was held abroad.

He had said in the US, UK and other countries, political fundraising was held through events in which tables were bought by people and that money went to the party. He had also said the masses should know that why the other two parties did not need fundraising.

“If you see the ECP verdict, then it implies that raising fund from abroad is foreign funding. Then, the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis are also foreign funding,” he had said.

The PTI chief had said limiting liability companies (LLC) were formed in the US to collect money legally even for a political party and the companies named by the ECP were PTI’s own companies established abroad.