Ayesha Shaikh congratulates Malaysians on momentous occasion of 65th Independence day

Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri and the Malaysian people on their National Day.

On her Twitter account, Ayesha Shoaib wrote, “I congratulate His Excellency @IsmailSabri60 & our Malaysian brethren on this momentous occasion of the 65th Independence Day of #Malaysia🇲🇾. I highly appreciate the way Pak-Malaysia ties have strengthened & may it further heighten in all areas of social & economical development!”

— Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) August 31, 2022

Malaysia Independence Day, also known as National Day or ‘Hari Merdeka’ in Malay, is celebrated on August 31 and celebrates the 31 August 1957 Malayan Declaration of Independence.

Article 160 of Malaysia’s Constitution defines it as the formal independence day when the country earned independence from the British colonial administration. Typically, the celebrations begin in early August with a variety of programs and national tournaments. August is also known as National Month because of the celebrations.

