Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their National Day.

In a message, Ayesha Shaikh said, “I congratulate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine as you celebrate 31 years of independence. I further wish prosperity and dynamic development to fraternal Ukraine and the achievement of a bright future for the Ukrainian people led by You!”

