Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Ukrainian PM, people on their National Day
Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their National Day.
In a message, Ayesha Shaikh said, “I congratulate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine as you celebrate 31 years of independence. I further wish prosperity and dynamic development to fraternal Ukraine and the achievement of a bright future for the Ukrainian people led by You!”
