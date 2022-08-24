Advertisement
date 2022-08-24
Ayesha Shaikh wishes prosperity, dynamic development for Ukraine on their National Day

Ayesha Shaikh wishes prosperity, dynamic development for Ukraine on their National Day

Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their National Day.

In a message,  Ayesha Shaikh said, “I congratulate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine as you celebrate 31 years of independence. I further wish prosperity and dynamic development to fraternal Ukraine and the achievement of a bright future for the Ukrainian people led by You!”

Also Read

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Ukrainian PM, people on their National Day
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Ukrainian PM, people on their National Day

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh...

