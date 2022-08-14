KARACHI: On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has saluted to sacrifices and vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.

In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh said, “On this Independence Day, let’s salute the foresight, vision & sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers, who despite odds won us freedom. Pakistan🇵🇰 is a gift of God. It is our responsibility to make it invincible by focusing on education & economic growth.”

On this Independence Day, let’s salute the foresight, vision & sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers, who despite odds won us freedom. Pakistan🇵🇰 is a gift of God. It is our responsibility to make it invincible by focusing on education & economic growth.#جشن_آزادی__مبارک pic.twitter.com/cHvvcG8qPc — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) August 13, 2022

