  Ayesha Shaikh salutes to sacrifices, vision of Pakistan's founding fathers
KARACHI: On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has saluted to sacrifices and vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.

In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh said, “On this Independence Day, let’s salute the foresight, vision & sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers, who despite odds won us freedom. Pakistan🇵🇰 is a gift of God. It is our responsibility to make it invincible by focusing on education & economic growth.”

