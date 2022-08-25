Bail granted to Imran Khan in violation of section 144 case

Advertisement
  • An Islamabad district and sessions court granted temporary bail to former Prime Minister and PTI head Imran Khan
  • The PTI chairman applied for bail after a case was filed against him and other PTI leaders at the Aabpara police station
  • Imran Khan and other party leaders took part in a rally to condemn the ‘torture’ of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest
ISLAMABAD: In a case involving a violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20, an Islamabad district and sessions court granted temporary bail to former Prime Minister and PTI head Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman applied for bail after a case was filed against him and other PTI leaders at the Aabpara police station. Imran Khan and other party leaders took part in a rally to condemn the ‘torture’ of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

After hearing initial arguments from both sides, the judge granted Imran Khan bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 and ordered him to appear in court on September 7.

Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case
Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case

ATC gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan The...

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the terror case filed against him.

As per details, the bail was granted against the bond of Rs 0.1 million and the court has ordered not to arrest Imran Khan till September 1.

At the onset of the hearing, PTI counsel Babar Awan started reading the FIR against Imran Khan and maintained that the charges against Khan were of threatening IG Islamabad, Additional IG, and the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and none of the above were the petitioners in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan on Thursday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court. The petition was filed by PTI leaders Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari maintaining that the court should approve pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in the terror case.

