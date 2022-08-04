Advertisement
date 2022-08-04
Balochistan COVID update: COVID-19 cases Positive cases rose up to 1.04%

Articles
Balochistan COVID update: COVID-19 cases Positive cases rose up to 1.04%
  • COVID-19 cases in Balochistan continue to rise. In the province, the COVID rate has increased by up to 1.96 percent
  • The deadly virus is spreading at a rate of up to 1.04 percent in total
  • According to the report, 35,388 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic
QUETTA: COVID-19 cases in Balochistan continue to rise. In the province, the COVID rate has increased by up to 1.96 percent. The deadly virus is spreading at a rate of up to 1.04 percent in total, according to a report released on Thursday by the Department of Health Balochistan

As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, four cases were reported from Balochistan. The tests were conducted in all six districts across the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan up to 35,826.

According to the report, 35,388 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial department of health conducted 346 tests, the results of which for 130 people are yet to come.

Earlier, the coronavirus cases were declining at a higher rate, but for the first time in the province, COVID-19 dropped to zero on July 02. Covid cases are seeing a rapid rise in Balochistan and other provinces. Also, the last time this happened was in November 2021, when there were no cases.

