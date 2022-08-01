Advertisement
Balochistan COVID update: Positive cases rose up to 2.65%

Balochistan COVID update: Positive cases rose up to 2.65%

Articles
Balochistan COVID update: Positive cases rose up to 2.65%

Summary of recent studies on COVID-19

  • COVID-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with the deadly virus spreading at a rate of 2.65 percent.
  • The coronavirus ratio in Quetta is the highest in the province at around 1.34 percent
  • During the last 24 hours, 09 cases were reported from Balochistan. The tests were conducted in the 05 districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan up to 35,803
QUETTA: COVID-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with the deadly virus spreading at a rate of 2.65 percent. The coronavirus ratio in Quetta is the highest in the province at around 1.34 percent, according to a report by the Department of Health Balochistan.

As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, 09 cases were reported from Balochistan. The tests were conducted in the 05 districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan up to 35,803.

According to the report, 35,363 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial department of health conducted 384 tests, the results of which for 39 people are yet to come.

Earlier, the coronavirus cases were declining at a higher rate, but for the first time in the province, COVID-19 dropped to zero on July 02. Balochistan and other provinces are seeing a rapid rise in covid cases. Also, the last time this happened was in November 2021, when there were no cases.

