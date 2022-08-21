Balochistan floods: Alert issued as death toll reaches 216

QUETTA: Torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan amid the fourth spell of monsoon as the provincial death toll reached 216 since June 1.

As per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, monsoon rains and floods have so far claimed 216 lives in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi districts of Balochistan.

Eighteen people died in Jafarabad, Gandhaka, and Usta Muhammad due to heavy rains during last 24 hours. Three people died and one was injured in Barkhan while 350 stranded families were rescued in Nasirabad.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory to all the provincial and federal ministries concerned and emergency departments to ensure beforehand arrangements to deal with the moderate flash flooding predicted in eastern Balochistan.

According to the advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) forecasted moderate flash floods were expected in rivers and drains during next 24 hours and high floods afterwards.

Advertisement

It added that ‘Medium to High Level Flooding’ is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus from August 20 to 22.

“Low to Medium Level Flooding is likely in the Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during next 24 hours, while High Level and Above Flooding after 24 hours,” it added.

The NDMA said all concerned federal ministries and departments, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial Irrigation Department and Respective District Administrations, district disaster management authorities (DDMAs), Municipal and City Administrations are advised to ensure to forewarn at-risk communities in the light of identification of vulnerable areas, maintain enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction and response times, pre-placing the rescue teams and equipment for rapid deployment in vulnerable areas.

It also urged to ensure that the people living along the areas of hill torrents and the banks of River Indus were sensitized about expected increase of water flows whereas timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps was made, the locals, farmers and cattle herders were forewarned to shift cattle away from areas.

It said authorities concerned should make sure to restrict vehicle movement in such areas whereas in case of any eventuality, special situation report (SITREP) or update is shared immediately with the NDMA.

Advertisement

Also Read Army to continue relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Gen Bajwa RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed the...