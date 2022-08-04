Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166

Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166

Articles
Advertisement
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166
Advertisement
  • Death toll in Balochistan reached 166
  • As many as 75 people are injured in floods
  • The most affected district is Lasbela
Advertisement

QUETTA: Flood disasters are still ongoing in the calamity-hit Balochistan and the death toll has reached 166, reported BOL News.

According to the details, a report has been issued by PDMA regarding the flood.

In the released report, it is stated that the number of dead people in Balochistan has reached 166 while 75 people were also injured due to accidents.

PDMA says that in total 15 thousand 337 houses were damaged and 23 thousand 13 livestock have been killed across the province.

PDMA said that crops standing on a total of 2 lakh acres of land have also been damaged, but relief activities are ongoing in different areas.

PDMA further says that in relief activities, the administration, Pakistan Army Navy and FC personnel are participating.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Lasbela district has been the most affected by the recent rains and floods.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story