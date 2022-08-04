Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166

Death toll in Balochistan reached 166

As many as 75 people are injured in floods

The most affected district is Lasbela

QUETTA: Flood disasters are still ongoing in the calamity-hit Balochistan and the death toll has reached 166, reported BOL News.

According to the details, a report has been issued by PDMA regarding the flood.

In the released report, it is stated that the number of dead people in Balochistan has reached 166 while 75 people were also injured due to accidents.

PDMA says that in total 15 thousand 337 houses were damaged and 23 thousand 13 livestock have been killed across the province.

PDMA said that crops standing on a total of 2 lakh acres of land have also been damaged, but relief activities are ongoing in different areas.

PDMA further says that in relief activities, the administration, Pakistan Army Navy and FC personnel are participating.

It should be noted that Lasbela district has been the most affected by the recent rains and floods.