Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 170

Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 170

Articles
Advertisement
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 170

Flash floods and heavy downpours have caused havoc in Balochistan.

Advertisement
  • The death toll in the calamity-hit Balochistan has reached 170
  • 15 thousand 337 houses have been demolished
  • 6 different highways covering 670 kilometers have been severely affected
Advertisement

QUETTA: The death toll in the calamity-hit Balochistan has reached 170 as the monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the province.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report in this regard holding that 72 men, 43 women and 55 children lost their lives during the rainfalls in Balochistan.

In total, 15 thousand 337 houses have been demolished and partially damaged across the province, PDMA report.

Meanwhile, 6 different highways covering 670 kilometers have been severely affected due to rains.

On the other hand, 16 bridges have been broken at different places while 23 thousand 13 livestock have been killed by rains.

Advertisement

Notably, Covid-19 cases in Balochistan continue to rise. In the province, the Covid rate has increased by up to 1.96 percent. The deadly virus is spreading at a rate of up to 1.04 percent in total, according to a report released on Thursday by the Department of Health Balochistan.

According to the report, 35,388 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial department of health conducted 346 tests, the results of which for 130 people are yet to come.

Also Read

Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166
Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 166

Death toll in Balochistan reached 166 As many as 75 people are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story