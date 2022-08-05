Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 170

The death toll in the calamity-hit Balochistan has reached 170

QUETTA: The death toll in the calamity-hit Balochistan has reached 170 as the monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the province.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report in this regard holding that 72 men, 43 women and 55 children lost their lives during the rainfalls in Balochistan.

In total, 15 thousand 337 houses have been demolished and partially damaged across the province, PDMA report.

Meanwhile, 6 different highways covering 670 kilometers have been severely affected due to rains.

On the other hand, 16 bridges have been broken at different places while 23 thousand 13 livestock have been killed by rains.

Notably, Covid-19 cases in Balochistan continue to rise. In the province, the Covid rate has increased by up to 1.96 percent. The deadly virus is spreading at a rate of up to 1.04 percent in total, according to a report released on Thursday by the Department of Health Balochistan.

According to the report, 35,388 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial department of health conducted 346 tests, the results of which for 130 people are yet to come.

