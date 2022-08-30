Balochistan flood update: Rains claimed 250 lives

Catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 250 people throughout the province

In the last 24 hours, floods in different districts have claimed 6 lives

According to the PDMA statistics, the death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 177 men, 57 women, and 73 children perished as a result of the excessive rains

110 people were injured or suffered minor injuries as a result of the torrential rains. According to the PDMA report, 59 men, 14 women, and 37 children faced injuries Advertisement

QUETTA: Catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 250 people throughout the province. In the last 24 hours, floods in different districts have claimed 6 lives, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

According to the PDMA statistics, the death ratio of women and children is higher than that of males. According to the report, 177 men, 57 women, and 73 children perished as a result of the excessive rains.

As per the details, the deaths occurred in Quetta, Bolan, Zhob, Daki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Kech, Mastong, Hartnai, Qila Saif Ullah, and Sibbi. 110 people were injured or suffered minor injuries as a result of the torrential rains. According to the PDMA report, 59 men, 14 women, and 37 children faced injuries.

Advertisement

In flood-hit areas, the infrastructure, including buildings, houses, and other shelters, is destroyed or damaged. The stats in the PDMA report show that around 61,488 residential homes and buildings were affected by floods.

According to the PDMA report released, urban floods in the province destroyed or damaged 6068 dwellings. Rains have also seriously impacted six separate routes totaling 1000 kilometers. At different flood-hit places, 18 bridges were damaged. The rains also killed 145,936 cattle, according to the study.

Also Read PM calls emergency meeting of coalition parties Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all...

According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 200,811 acres of damage.