Balochistan govt calls army, Quetta Airport temporarily closed

The Government of Balochistan has requested the services of the army to assist the civil administration in the relief activities in the flood-affected districts of the province.

The Home Department sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Government of Balochistan for the support of the army.

The letter said that the army troops must be deployed in severely affected districts of the province to protect the life and property of people.

The support of the Pakistan Army is also needed for the restoration of national highways and inter-district roads in flood-affected districts, which include Sahabpur, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad and Lasbela.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Quetta Airport have temporarily been suspended in view of the flood situation in the province, cutting air connectivity of Balochistan with the country.

All PIA Quetta-bound flights have been cancelled as PTCL is facing problems in air communication due to other network malfunctions, the airport sources said.

Ground and air communication have also been cut in Quetta and there has also been a technical problem in the radar service.

The PTCL in a statement said that the optical fiber cable was damaged due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, affecting voice and data services in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Lorelai and Pishin.

The PTCL spokesman said that the service had also been affected in Chaman, Panjgur Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah.

He said that efforts were underway to restore mobile and internet services in affected districts of the province.

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) is also monitoring the situation of telecom services in affected districts.

Keep in mind that after the torrential rains, the rivers of Balochistan overflowed and 18 dams broke, while the death toll in the monsoon season disaster in the province has also increased to 234.