Balochistan rains: Warning of another spell, flood issued for province

QUETTA: The possibility of more rains with thunderstorms has been reported in Balochistan after which a high alert has been issued for flood.

According to the details, the warning of rains and flood situation has been issued for Balochistan, after which high alert has been issued by PDMA Balochistan.

PDMA said that heavy rains with thunder and lightning are likely to stay till August 14, while flood situation is expected in Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu and Musa Khel.

It was also said that flood situation may also occur in Shirani, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Bolan and Kalat, while there is a possibility of flood in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Auran Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, Harnai and Sorab.

As per details, 176 people died in various accidents in the province from June 1 to August 6, while among the deceased are 77 men, 44 women and 55 children.

PDMA said the deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dikki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi.

75 people were injured due to accidents during the rains including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children.

Apart from this, a total of 18 thousand 87 houses have been demolished and partially damaged across the province, while 6 different highways covering 670 kilometers have been severely affected.

The PDMA report further stated that 23 thousand 13 cattle were also killed by the rains.