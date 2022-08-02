QUETTA: All Quetta-Karachi Coaches Union Chairman Abdullah Kurd on Tuesday announced to postpone transporters strike against petrol price and taxes, because of the helicopter crash incident in which six army officers martyred.

“A tragic incident took place in the country yesterday. We had shut down transport across Pakistan, however, after the incident we withdraw the call for strike on August 3. Whereas, peaceful protest will continue tomorrow as well,” Abdullah Kurd said in a joint press conference of transporters in Quetta.

He said the protest would intensify from August 4.

The union chairman said they were protesting against increase in prices of petrol and baseless taxes. He said the government should stop unnecessarily annoying transporters and accept their demands. He said if their demands were not met, they would park their coaches on arteries.

He rued that condition of roads in Balochistan was not good.

Abdullah Kurd said the government had deprived people of cheap oil by closing Iran border. He said transporters were providing cheap and standard travelling facilities to the masses.

All the six officers and a soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi made a telephonic contact with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his deep grief and shock over the martyrdom of army officers and Jawans in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Expressing his condolences with COAS over the martyrdom of Corps Commander 12 Corps Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif, Brig. Muhammad Khalid of the 12 Corps, Pilot Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Co-Pilot Maj. Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, he prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.