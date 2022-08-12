Ayesha Shaikh says Eid ul Adha allows Muslims to display commitment towards Allah
KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has paid tribute to the role of Bibi Zainab (RA), calling her a “pure example of female empowerment in Islam.”
In a message on the occasion of Ashura, she said, “Karbala teaches us numerous life lessons. Perhaps the one that moves the hearts of all of us is the role of Bibi Zainab (RA), who led the remnants out of the ashes, challenging the tyrannical figure and led the entire Muslim world of the time.”
“A pure example of female empowerment in Islam,” she said.
In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh said the way she led families of the victims of Karbala and presented her case in Yazidi Court is an example of courage, determination and eloquence.
