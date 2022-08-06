Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with Cambodian PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is on a visit to Cambodia

Bilawal called on Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh

The foreign minister is on an official visit to attend the 29th ARF Ministerial Meeting

Both agreed to intensify bilateral engagement and dialogue at all levels

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is currently on a visit to Cambodia to attend the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh.

The foreign minister congratulated the Prime Minister on Cambodia’s leadership of ASEAN and ARF. He expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to further strengthen its ties with ASEAN.

Bilawal appreciated friendly relations between Pakistan and Cambodia and conveyed Pakistan’s keen desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to Cambodia through its Technical Assistance Programme.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun expressed positive sentiments for Pakistan and the desire for strong bilateral ties. They also agreed to intensify bilateral engagement and dialogue at all levels and promote cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo @hunsencambodia greets visiting H.E. @BBhuttoZardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, at the Peace Palace this morning pic.twitter.com/jnfFhpvh3l Advertisement — Office of Cambodian PM 🇰🇭 (@PeacePalaceKH) August 6, 2022

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonnon.

Bilawal congratulated his counterpart on successfully hosting the 29th ARF Ministerial Meeting and appreciated the hospitality extended to the Pakistan delegation.

He underlined the critical importance of ARF for regional security and expressed Pakistan’s continued commitment to ARF. He also expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance its engagement with ASEAN.

Both appreciated the friendly ties between Pakistan and Cambodia and expressed their determination to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation. They also agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and engagement between the two countries and to promote business-to-business ties.

Advertisement

They also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed support for ASEAN-led processes in Asia Pacific and extended Pakistan’s support for the Cambodian Presidency of ASEAN.

Also Read Bilawal departs for Cambodia to attend ASEAN ministerial meeting ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left for Cambodia to...