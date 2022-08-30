BISE Gujranwala Matric 10th Class Result 2022 SSC Part 2 – bisegrw.edu.pk

Today, August 31, 2022, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala announced the Matric 10th class result 2022 for SSC Part 2. All students who appeared in the 10th grade exams held in May 2022 can view their results online. Today, the 10th grade 2022 Gujranwala board exam results may be viewed. All Educational Institutes and Schools are able to access the Gujranwala board result 2022. The result can be checked on the board’s official website bisegrw.edu.pk.

Ways to check my Matric 10th class result 2022 for SSC Part 2?

By roll number

By name

By Gazette

How can I check BISE Gujranwala 10th Class Result 2022 by Roll Number?

For the 10th grade examinations in 2022, each student has been allocated a unique roll number slip. The Gujranwala Board Matric 10th Result 2022 Roll Number can be viewed by all students. You can enter your roll number in the given empty box to obtain the whole 10th class result 2022 Gujranwala Board card. Checking 10th grade Gujranwala board results by Roll Number is possible. Today, the Gujranwala board announced the matriculation exam results.

How can I check the Gujranwala Board 2022 result of class 10th by SMS?

The second way to view your BISE Gujranwala board matric 10th class result 2022 is to send your roll number by SMS from your mobile device. Send your Roll Number through SMS to 800299 to see your 10th grade results. Few students are aware of this simple approach for obtaining their complete SSC Result 2022.

How can I check my Gujranwala Board 2022 result of class 10th by name?

If you don’t know the roll number, you can look up the 10th class SSC part 2 Result 2022 of Gujranwala Board by Name. The official BISE Gujranwala website address is bisegrw.edu.pk. However, keep in mind that you may not be able to check your 10th result 2022 by name on the day of the announcement of the results. You can access them by your name the following day.

How can I check my Gujranwala Board 2022 result of class 10th by Gazette?

Gazette is an official document that contains the results of all Gujranwala Board students. In the Gazette of the BISE Gujranwala tenth-grade results for the year 2022, the obtained grades and failed subjects are listed. You cannot obtain subject-specific grades from the gazette. The BISE Gujranwala Gazette is available online shortly after the results are announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the date and time of BISE Gujranwala Matric 10th Class Result 2022?

The result of Matric 10th Class Result 2022 for SSC Part 2 will be announced by the BISE Gujranwala Board on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

What is the SMS Code to check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result?

800299 is the SMS Code to check the Gujranwala board matric result.

How Many position holders Gujranwala Board will announce?

BISE Gujranwala board will announce top 3 positions.