BOL News breaks record, garners TRP 44.19

Pakistan’s number one and beloved news channel BOL News has broken all records of popularity among the nation as the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi rally on August 13 was watched by millions of viewers on BOL and the channel garnered a TRP of 44.19.

Bol News simultaneously broke all the previous records in the race of the most watched channels on television and the digital platform ‘YouTube’.

BOL News touched new heights of success as PTI Jalsa’s special transmission was watched by 200,000 plus viewers live on BOL News YouTube taking the channel to the new height of 44.19 TRP. While the other channels could not manage to go beyond 13.82.

The nation on August 13 plumped for BOL News transmission and the channel garnered the attention of 2.6 million viewers, the highest among all.

Such large numbers of viewers depicts that the nation loves Pakistan’s number one news channel BOL News and its accurate style of reporting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chief Imran Khan held a Haqeeqi Azadi rally on August 13 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. The gathering was arranged for 40,000 people however, a massive thunder was witnessed at the ground chanting in favour of the PTI chief.

