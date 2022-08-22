BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers

Bol News again wins the race by achieving highest viewership

BOL News wins the fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers

Once again breaks all records of popularity among the masses

5 million people subscribed to BOL News taking the channel to new heights of popularity and success

KARACHI: Pakistan’s number 1 news channel BOL News has garnered another honour of winning the fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers breaking all records of popularity among the masses.

Amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Rawalpindi yesterday, the nation picked its favourite news channel BOL News for the live coverage of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

BOL News has been very grateful for the confidence the nation has bestowed upon the channel.

During the Rawalpindi rally last night, 5 million people subscribed to BOL News taking the channel to new heights of popularity and success.

Earlier, BOL News broke all records of popularity among the nation as the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi rally on August 13 was watched by millions of viewers on BOL and the channel garnered a TRP of 44.19.

BOL News touched new heights of success as PTI Jalsa’s special transmission was watched by 200,000 plus viewers live on BOL News YouTube taking the channel to the new height of 44.19 TRP.

While the other channels could not manage to go beyond 13.82. Such large numbers of viewers depict that the nation loves Pakistan’s number one news channel BOL News and its accurate style of reporting.

