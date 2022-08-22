Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers
BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers

BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers

Articles
Advertisement
BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers

Bol News again wins the race by achieving highest viewership

Advertisement
  • BOL News wins the fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers
  • Once again breaks all records of popularity among the masses
  • 5 million people subscribed to BOL News taking the channel to new heights of popularity and success
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan’s number 1 news channel BOL News has garnered another honour of winning the fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers breaking all records of popularity among the masses.

Amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Rawalpindi yesterday, the nation picked its favourite news channel BOL News for the live coverage of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

BOL News has been very grateful for the confidence the nation has bestowed upon the channel.

During the Rawalpindi rally last night, 5 million people subscribed to BOL News taking the channel to new heights of popularity and success.

Advertisement

Earlier, BOL News broke all records of popularity among the nation as the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi rally on August 13 was watched by millions of viewers on BOL and the channel garnered a TRP of 44.19.

BOL News touched new heights of success as PTI Jalsa’s special transmission was watched by 200,000 plus viewers live on BOL News YouTube taking the channel to the new height of 44.19 TRP.

While the other channels could not manage to go beyond 13.82. Such large numbers of viewers depict that the nation loves Pakistan’s number one news channel BOL News and its accurate style of reporting.

Also Read

BOL News breaks record, garners TRP 44.19
BOL News breaks record, garners TRP 44.19

Pakistan’s number one and beloved news channel BOL News has broken all...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story