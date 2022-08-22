Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

BOL News senior anchorperson Jameel Farooqui arrested

Articles
Image: File

  • Senior Anchorperson of BOL News Jameel Farooqui was arrested
  • The Capital Police has not yet confirmed the arrest of Farooqui anywhere in more than 100 police stations of Karachi
KARACHI: Senior Anchor Person of BOL News Jameel Farooqui was arrested from his residence in Karachi over levelling false allegations.

According to the details, YouTuber and Senior Anchor person Jameel Farooqui has been arrested late night in Karachi. A case against Farooqui for levelling false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police was registered in 701/22 police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jameel Farooqui came under the allegations that he had accused the Islamabad Capital Police in his Vlog maintaining that Shahbaz Shabbir had been physically and sexually assaulted by the police.

Earlier, Islamabad Capital Police had indicated to launch action against those who levelled false and fabricated allegations.

On the other hand, the Capital Police has not yet confirmed the arrest of Farooqui anywhere in more than 100 police stations of Karachi Police.

He was arrested while his way back from office towards his residence in Karachi and the family members are unable to contact him via mobile phone as well.

The family members have been demanding to let them meet the anchorperson.

