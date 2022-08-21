BOL News TV’s transmission blocked in different cities of country

The transmission of Bol News TV has been blocked in different cities of the country under the instruction of the PEMRA.

PEMRA has ordered the cable operators to blackout the transmission of the Bol News TV across the county.

In Shikarpur and its adjoining locations, the transmission of the channel has been stopped.

In Jhang and Sargodha and their adjacent areas, the transmission was suspended when cable operators were contacted to know the reason why the Bol News TV transmission had been banned so they refused to give their opinion on the issue.

In other cities of Punjab including Jhelum and Hafizabad, the transmission has been blacked out.

In Khushab, Bol News TV’s transmission has been banned. Local people have expressed their anger and condemned the PAMRA’s action and demanded the immediate restoration of the transmission.

They termed it an attack on the right to freedom of speech.

Former MNA Malik Ahsan Ullah strongly condemned the ban of the Bol News TV transmission.

He demanded the government restore the transmission of Bol TV, which is the favourite channel of the people and the free voice of Pakistan media.