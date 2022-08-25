Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar has ordered the police to produce Bol News TV anchor Jameel Farooqui before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) magistrate on Friday (tomorrow).

Earlier on Thursday, Jameel Farooqui was produced before Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar after completion of his two-day physical remand, reported Bol News.

The police brought Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad court under tight security, while Mian Ali Ashfaq appeared in the court on behalf of Farooqui. The police requested the court to transfer the case to the FIA.

However, the prosecutor submitted that the YouTuber’s mobile was recovered by the police, adding that the investigation has been completed and requested that the case be transferred to the FIA for further probe.

The FIA maintained before the court that if the case was transferred to the agency then it would carry out further investigation.

On the other hand, Jameel Farooqui’s counsel submitted before the court that the accused should be released and the case against him be dismissed.