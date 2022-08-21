Case filed against Imran Khan under anti-terrorism act

ISLAMABAD: A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR has been lodged by Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla police station alleging Imran Khan of threatening the additional session judge. A speech of the PTI chief has been made part of the FIR.

On August 21, Imran Khan had said his party would approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad inspector general of police, deputy inspector general and the magistrate in the case pertaining to torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Addressing the public gathering in Islamabad in protest against arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan had said if case could be filed against Shahbaz Gill, then they were going to file cases against Khawaja Asif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and others too.

He had said the magistrate had remanded Gill into police custody and did not grant him bail despite knowing that he was oppressed.

“We will not spare you. We will file case against you. We will take action against you as well,” he had said asking if they feared arresting Fazlur Rehman.

“We are approaching the SC. I respectfully say to SC that the entire nation is looking towards you. It’s your responsibility to uphold rule of law,” he had said adding that all that happened was a show orchestrated by the mighty that “he” was superior to the law.

The PTI chief said when he asked Islamabad Police what they had done. They said they did nothing by themselves as they were hit by boot from behind, he maintained. "I want to ask my neutral, if he really is a neutral. I want to tell him that it is a matter of Pakistan and you should stand with Pakistan, justice and not with the thieves. I want to tell u that you won't succeed in imposing these thieves on us," he said.