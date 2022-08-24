Cases on May 25 vandalism filed against 14 PTI leaders dismissed

Cases on May 25 vandalism filed against 14 Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders were dismissed by the Punjab government

LAHORE: Cases on May 25 vandalism filed against 14 Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders were dismissed by the Punjab government on Wednesday, provincial Minister of Interior Col. (r) Hashim Dogar told BOL News.



According to the details, the provincial minister told BOL news that the police have found proof that the fake cases were registered against the party workers on the basis of politics by the previous government of Hamza Shehbaz. “If the government wills to arrest Imran khan, the response will be given by the public, not us,” Col. (r) Hashim Dogar added.

He also added that the inquiry against police officers involved in the May 25 clashes with the PTI workers, including women, will soon be completed.

While talking about the Islamabad police custody of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, the provincial minister of interior claimed that the party had proof of violence against Shahbaz Gill. When they were needed in court, we presented the evidence before the jury.

A special anti-terrorism court on June 10 issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members over terrorism charges.

As per details, the Police had appealed in the court for the arrest of PTI leaders on charges of vandalism during the long march on May 25.

The court has issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and others.

As the development came in, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry lambasted the incumbent government over its tactics against PTI adding that Modi has been filing cases against the Kashmiris while in Pakistan, Modi’s business partners (Sharifs) have been issuing arrest warrants for PTI leaders with terrorism charges