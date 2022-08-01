Census should be transparent, accurate: CM Murad Ali Shah

Imran Khan should not consider himself as Zulfikar Bhutto: Sindh CM

CM Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that the census should be conducted transparently

He said that the population of the province was shown low in the previous one

CM Sindh was briefed by Chief Statician Dr Naeem Zafar

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that the census should be conducted transparently with accuracy across the province.

He was chairing a meeting on the seventh census and said that the population of the province was shown low in the previous one.

Murad Ali Shah also said that for the upcoming census a monitoring committee has been formed along with a work plan and questionnaire.

CM Sindh was briefed by Chief Statician Dr Naeem Zafar during the meeting and informed him that the federal government has established the Census Advisory Committee (CAC).

Well-known demographers and experts from all provinces have been taken in the committee, while the head of the committee will be the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission.

