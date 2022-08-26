Chairman PTI Imran Khan along with CM KP visit flood-affected areas

Imran Khan review the relief activities in flood-hit districts

Chairman PTI expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the province

CM Mahmood Khan said the KP government is with flood victims in this difficult time

Peshawar-Former-Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of the province.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan will also meet the flood victims and review the relief activities in flood-hit districts.

Chief Minister KP has already declared several districts of the province as disaster-hit areas.

Imran Khan expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the province due to the rains and recent floods. He said rains have caused large-scale damage across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman PTI directed that Punjab and KP governments provide immediate relief to the flood victims. He said flood victims should be helped without discrimination.

Imran Khan said PTI will not leave the people alone in this difficult time.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the KP government is with flood victims in this difficult time.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property across the country. He said rescue and relief operations continued in flood-affected districts of the province.

