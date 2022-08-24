Chairman PTI Imran Khan decides to appear before ATC

Imran Khan’s bail plea will be filed in the ATC tomorrow

Islamabad-Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Thursday .

According to the detail, meeting of the legal team of PTI was held on Wednesday under the supervision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Regarding the meeting, Imran Khan’s lawyer Dr Babar Awan has said in a message that it has been decided in the meeting of the legal team that Imran Khan’s bail plea will be filed in the ATC tomorrow.

He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan will appear himself for all these cases and will take steps against this fake case.

Babar Awan said that there was no explosion or firing incident in this case, but the police has undermined Imran Khan’s statement against terrorism by imposing provisions of terrorism in favor of the police.

Earlier, Chairman, PTI Imran Khan called an important meeting of the legal team and legal experts at Bani Gala, Islamabad for consultation.

Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and other legal experts attended the meeting. A strategy have decided to effectively highlight torture on Shahbaz Gill.

