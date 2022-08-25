Chairman PTI Imran Khan decides to visit flood-affected areas

Imran Khan will soon visit the flood affected areas of Punjab and KP

During the visit Chairman PTI will also meet with flood affectees

PTI will not leave flood afectees alone in this emergency situation

Islamabad– Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to visit the flood-affected areas.

Sources said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will soon visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). During the visit, Imran Khan will also meet the flood affectees.

According to the sources, Imran Khan has directed the Punjab and KP government to take very steps to provide relief to the flood affectees.

Sources said that Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is getting updates about relief operations in the flood-affected areas and is also in constant touch with the provincial authorities concerned.

It should be noted that Chairman Imran Khan has instructed the provincial governments for timely relief activities in Swat and other flood-affected areas.

On the other hand, Chairman PTI Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the political committee and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Sources said Imran khan reviewed the measures taken by the Punjab and KP governments for flood affectees.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi briefed the Chairman PTI about the flood situation in Sindh province and said provincial government has left the people helpless. He said provincial government has failed to manage the flood situation in interior Sindh.

Sources said Ali Zaidi also briefed Ex-PM about a petition filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) against the ban on live telecast Imran Khan’s speeches.

Imran Khan said PTI will not leave flood affectees alone in this emergency situation. He said directives have already been issued to Punjab and KP government for provision of immediate assistance to the flood victims.

Imran Khan said the federal government priorities to end own cases instead of providing relief to the masses. He said people cannot be left at the mercy of these incompetent rulers.

He lamented that no one is ready to give money to Shehbaz Sharif.

The political committee has also discussed the rallies and public contact drive of PTI. Similarly, consultation regarding Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh and public gatherings have also come under discussion.

