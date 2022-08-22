Chairman PTI Imran Khan held important meeting with CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi

Imran Khan meets Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi at Bani Gala.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan meets Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi at Bani Gala, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per sources in the know, the meeting was held between the two to discuss the political situation, the case against Imran Khan and future strategies.

CM Punjab reached Bani Gala today and the consultation took place regarding the current issues.

On the other hand, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Imran Khan will give the final call in September.

He said that the rulers are taking undue advantage of Imran Khan’s efforts, there have been differences between the coalition, and the 13-party alliance has also fallen into disarray.

While condemning the arrest of BOL News anchor Jameel Farooqui, he said that the senior anchor was kidnapped and these have been new tactics of the government.

