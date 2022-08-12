The Children’s Parliament in a unanimously adopted resolution on Friday committed to creating equal opportunities for all to acquire quality and cost-effective education in true letter and spirit as enshrined in Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The convention was organized by National Assembly Secretariat here at National Assembly Hall, in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the first Constituent Assembly, committed to take all meaningful measures to minimize the number of out of school children at the earliest so that no child is left behind.

Also Read BISP aims to enroll 3 million children in FY 2022-23 ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has registered eight million children...

The representatives of the Children’s Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pledged to provide more opportunities for children’s civic engagement and political participation which are pivotal to the future of democracy. Reaffirmed their commitment to prioritize children’s issues on all agendas including planning and budgeting.

The resolution reiterated its commitment to attaining all Sustainable Development Goals pertaining particularly to children. And expressed its resolve to make new laws and amend existing ones to create a child-friendly society that places children at the center of development, recognizes their individuality, respects and values their voices, observes their best interest in every sphere of life and protects them from violence, abuse and exploitation.

Advertisement

The Children’s Parliament in its resolution acknowledged that every child born, a message of hope for a bright future, was the future leader of the nation and has a pivotal role in the development of peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan. It reassured to safeguard the rights of all children as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The resolution reaffirmed to tackle the menace of child and bonded labour as enshrined in Article 11 of the Constitution. Declared that any hindrance in imparting education to girls shall not be tolerated, and the state will prevent any attempt to sabotage the participation of girls.

It stressed upon all provinces to position child health higher on political, economic and social agendas and provide adequate financial resources to match the requirements.

It reiterated to further support and strengthen the national commission on the rights of children in order to ensure greater compliance.