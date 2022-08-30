China expresses solidarity with flood victims; announces relief assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed their complete solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over the human and financial losses

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed their complete solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over the human and financial losses in the recent floods that devastated huge parts of Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong conveyed these special messages to President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from the Chinese leadership.

China had announced an assistance grant of RMB100 million (Yuan), besides the dispatch of 25,000 tents and other assistance items. The first batch of relief aid containing 300 tents is expected to arrive in Karachi today. The Chinese ambassador would hand over these articles to the Pakistani authorities.

The Chinese envoy had apprised the Government of Pakistan of the decision of the Chinese leadership regarding the relief support.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and said that the Chinese leadership and the people of China had always supported the people of Pakistan with their generosity.



He also conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday contacted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and pledged flood relief equipment for flood victims.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the UAE authorities had contacted the COAS for flood relief assistance.

“UAE has pledged 20 aircraft sorties of flood relief equipment to assist the flood victims across Pakistan,” the ISPR added.